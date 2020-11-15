Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,325 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $251.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.