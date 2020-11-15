Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.88. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

