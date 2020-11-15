Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $230,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.