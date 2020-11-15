Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.42 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.