Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.62 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

