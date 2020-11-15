Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after buying an additional 815,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,269. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

