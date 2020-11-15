Trust Co. of Vermont Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

