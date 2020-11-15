Trust Co. of Vermont Has $984,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cigna were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CI. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

