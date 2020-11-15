Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.