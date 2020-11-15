Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,664 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

