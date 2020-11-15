Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 980 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

