Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 176,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.