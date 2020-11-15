Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.