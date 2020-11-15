Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 722 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after purchasing an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.