Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.44. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

