Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TUFN opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

