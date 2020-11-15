Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

