Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Posts Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

