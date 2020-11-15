Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,310. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

