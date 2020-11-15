Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,043,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,153 shares of company stock valued at $383,469. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

