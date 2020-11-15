Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
