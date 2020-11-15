Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,043,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,153 shares of company stock valued at $383,469. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Earnings History for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit