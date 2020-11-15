UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.93

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and traded as low as $111.85. UCB shares last traded at $111.85, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get UCB alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.