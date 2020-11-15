Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.