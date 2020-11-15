UniLend Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.03259538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00027667 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

