United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.14

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.63. United Bancshares shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of United Bancshares worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

