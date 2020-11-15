Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:U opened at $114.77 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.