Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $139.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.