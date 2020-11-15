Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.80

Shares of Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.80 and traded as high as $344.00. Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) shares last traded at $342.00, with a volume of 31,584,732 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

About Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in the property development and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Strategic Sites and Catesby, and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Sites and Catesby segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented lands, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.