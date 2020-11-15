Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) versus Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Critical Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valaris and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Borr Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.19 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valaris and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Valaris beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

