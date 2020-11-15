ValuEngine Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.