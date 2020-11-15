ValuEngine Upgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.