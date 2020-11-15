Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 867,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

