Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

