VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 12% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $259,012.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,993.01 or 0.99611392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00031693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,208,192 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.