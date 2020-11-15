Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,747,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,947,000 after buying an additional 104,037 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

