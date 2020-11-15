Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.