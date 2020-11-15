Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,747,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,947,000 after buying an additional 104,037 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

