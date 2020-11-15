Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $184,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $66,154,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.06. 10,655,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,922,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

