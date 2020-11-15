Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,747,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

