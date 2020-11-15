Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viela Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

VIE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Viela Bio from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

VIE stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

