Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q4 2020

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

