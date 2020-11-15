Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.48. 6,378,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,312. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

