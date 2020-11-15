Volker Knappertz Sells 6,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

