Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 219,328 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
