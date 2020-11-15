Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 219,328 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 360,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 215,740 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

