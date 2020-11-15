Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells $411,750.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $137.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

