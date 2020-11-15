Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €175.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.10 ($175.41).

Shares of BC8 opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €159.93. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

