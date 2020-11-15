Warburg Research Reiterates €29.50 Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEN. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.21 ($30.84).

JEN opened at €24.34 ($28.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €29.20 ($34.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

