Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

W stock traded down $14.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.84. 2,736,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,046. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

