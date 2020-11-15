Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
W stock traded down $14.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.84. 2,736,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,046. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
