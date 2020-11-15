WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $18.25 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $871,815.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

