Wedbush Lowers The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

