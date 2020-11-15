Wedbush Lowers The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.41.
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.