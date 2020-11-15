Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $100,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $82,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.